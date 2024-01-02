SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The new year often comes with a new set of goals and aspirations, and some local health officials recommend adding to your list.

While we all like to make personal resolutions in the new year, it’s also a great time to think of how we can be of service to others. Baystate Health is encouraging people to consider becoming an organ donor!

There are currently over 103,000 people on the national transplant waiting list 22News spoke with the Medical Director of the Transplant Division at Baystate Health about some common misconceptions about the donation process.

“People are only eligible for organ donation when you know their situation is no longer survivable,” Dr. Kenneth McPartland explained. “Up until that point, a person will be given all of the indicated care to try to save them even if they’ve expressed the desire to be an organ donor.”

Dr. McPartland adds that those who receive an organ depends largely on their place on a waiting list, but if a match is made, that can give a patient priority.

If you’re interested, becoming an organ donor is a simple process that only takes a few minutes. You can indicate your organ-donor status on your license, or register online.

