Local high school students team up with Habitat for Humanity

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students from multiple different shops at Putnam Vocational High School were able to get hands-on experience while giving back to the community.

The new house on Orchard St. in Springfield is almost complete so those involved held a celebration Friday. This was the first time Putnam and Habitat for Humanity teamed up.

Students in the carpentry, construction, electrical, and HVAC shops helped build the house. Alejandro Davila, a Putnam senior, said he will take this experience with him throughout his life.

“We’ve been here since October in the rain, the cold, the snow but it’s a fun experience that we all had,” he described. “Working hard and of course, having fun with all my friends here and it’s something I can carry on in life.”

Construction began in October and was able to finish before the end of the school year. Putnam and Habitat for Humanity are teaming up again in September.

They will be giving another Springfield family a new house on Bay Street.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.