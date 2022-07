EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Emily Williston Memorial Library in Easthampton is hosting a mental health awareness event for teens in the area.

Over the last year, 15 percent of kids ages 12 to 17 have reported at least one major depressive episode.

A forum will be held Monday evening from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to discuss the challenges facing the teen population right now.