WORTHINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Funding from the American Rescue plan will help supplement a food program happening in the hilltowns of the state.

Organizers of the Hilltown Mobile Market refer to it as a ‘different type of grocery store’. It’s mission is to get fresh produce from local farms into the hands of the people living right down the road.

The Hilltown Mobile Market is making buying fresh local produce, easier and more accessible for the local community. People order produce from the market and then pick-it up at a convenient location a few days later. Sawyer Farm is one of 10 farms participating in the program. Local leaders met at the farms produce store to announce 50,000 dollars in funding for the Hilltown Mobile Market.

Senator Adam G. Hinds said, “We’ve had a problem in the Hilltowns. Sometimes it’s transportation to food, sometimes it’s how do we support our farmers. This is a program that does both. It helps our farmers to bring their product out to the community in a very effective way.”

This is the fourth year of operation for the Hilltown Mobile Market. This season their expandings, now offering an online order option

Seva Water the Coordinator at Hilltown Mobile Market said, “We feel like people are ready for that, that online shopping is not so much of a hurdle for people anymore. Especially with the pandemic people got use to buying what they needed online.”

Lincoln Fishman owns Sawyer Farm with his wife. He told 22News that he’s aware buying locally isn’t always the most convenient option. But doing so can make a big difference.

Lincoln Fishman, Co-Owner of Sawyer Farm said, “It’s more work. It often costs more money, but its part of supporting the kind of land use we want to see and human health and environmental health.”

To make this locally grown food more accessible, the mobile market does accept payment through food assistance programs.

The mobile market store front will open for orders beginning July 16th.