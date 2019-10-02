Local monarch butterflies wrapping up migration to Mexico

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Monarch butterflies are wrapping up their great migration to Mexico, where they go every year before the chilly weather comes.

Monarchs are just one of many kinds of butterflies at the Magic Wings Conservatory in South Deerfield. They begin their migration to a warmer climate in mid to late August. The move is dictated by shorter daylight hours, and cooling temperatures.

Mexico is the place to be in the cooler weather for local butterflies, as it’s the right attitude and has the right temperature variance to survive the winter. They need a place that’s warm enough so their metabolism doesn’t slow down. It takes one to two months to make the trip, depending on their ride on the jet stream.

“They will, yeah, so you’ll see more of them down flying and feeding when it’s really warm and that’s when the jet stream is against them, so it’s not favorable for them to be flying against the wind. So they’ll fuel up, and that’s when you see them nectaring,” Fred Gagnon, the curator of Magic Wings Conservatory and Gardens, told 22News.

Magic Wings gave 22News a personal look at a release of some of their last monarch butterflies.