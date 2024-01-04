DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Bridgewater claimed his prize of $1.74 million from a Megabucks drawing that took place on December 18.

According to the Massachusetts State Lottery, Fredric Norian brought his winning ticket to the lottery headquarters in Dorchester Wednesday and chose the cash option of $1,228,365 (before taxes).

Fredric said that he and his wife have been playing the same numbers for 40 years. The winning numbers drawn were 9-10-16-28-29-34. He said that they are going to select a new set of numbers going forward. Fredric is considering using some of the winnings to renovate his kitchen.

The Megabucks ticket was bought at Roche Bros. supermarket located at Campus Plaza, Route 18 in Bridgewater. The store receives $17,400 for the sale of this ticket.

This is the first Megabucks jackpot won since the game was redesigned from their Megabucks Doubler on November 12. The lottery game is now drawn three times a week: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. The amount of numbers to choose from has also been reduced from 49 to 44, which will increase the odds of winning.

According to the lottery commission, the changes to the game are expected to make it more valuable to players, have better odds of winning, a higher jackpot, and a bigger payout.

The largest jackpot history was $21.7 million on October 16, 1985 and was split between eight winning tickets. The largest single jackpot won by one person was $16.35 million on September 10, 2022 and was sold in Ware.

The Megabucks no longer include a “Doubler” component and all tickets are now $2, up from $1.