SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you think you need legal help for an issue you’re dealing with, free advice is a phone call away.

The Hampden County Bar Association Legal Clinic (HCLC) is partnering with Western New England School of Law to provide professional help from an experienced local attorney on a variety of legal topics via a Legal Help Hotline.

The hotline will be open Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The hotline number is 413-782-1659.

The HCLC is a pro bono program of the Hampden County Bar Association that provides free, essential legal and law-related services to area residents in need through a variety of pro bono initiatives and community-based programs.