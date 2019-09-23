$1 million lottery ticket sold in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee man is a $1 million winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “100X Payout” instant ticket game.
According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Juan Santos of Chicopee is a $1 million prize winner (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “100X PAYOUT ” instant ticket game on September 19th.
Santos chose the cash option on its prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). He plans on using his winnings to invest in a new house, buy a car and take a vacation.
The ticket was bought at Pride Station & Store on King Street in Northampton. The retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Two $4 million prizes and eight $1 million prizes have yet to be claimed in the $10 “ 100X PAYOUT” instant game.
