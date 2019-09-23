$1 million lottery ticket sold in Greenfield on Friday the 13th

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Greenfield woman is a $1 million winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Lucky” instant ticket game.
According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Eva Carle of Greenfield is a $1 million prize winner (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “ $1,000,000 Lucky ” instant ticket game she purchased on Friday the 13th.
Carle chose the cash option on its prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). She plans on using some of her winnings to buy a new vehicle.
The ticket was bought at Deerfield River Liquors on Greenfield Road in Deerfield. The retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Three $1 million prizes have yet to be claimed in the $5 “ $1,000,000 Lucky” instant game.
