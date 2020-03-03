Breaking News
Wanted fugitive captured in Chicopee after hitting 2 judicial marshals with a car
Watch Live
Tornado crosses through downtown Nashville; widespread damage reported

$1 million lottery ticket sold to Belchertown resident

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Francis Derouin (Massachusetts Lottery)

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A Belchertown resident is a $1 million winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “The Fastest Road to $1 Million” instant ticket game.

The Fastest Road to $1 Million

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Francis Derouin of Belchertown has claimed a $1 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “The Fastest Road to $1 Million” instant ticket game on February 27th.

Derouin chose the cash option on its prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). He plans on using some of the money toward renovating his home.

The ticket was bought at Pride Market, located at 478 Center Street in Ludlow. The retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. 

55 $1 million prizes have yet to be claimed in the $30 “The Fastest Road to $1 Million” Massachusetts lottery scratch ticket.

Latest News:

Find 22News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at Noon

Trending Stories