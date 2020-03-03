$1 million lottery ticket sold to Belchertown resident

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A Belchertown resident is a $1 million winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “The Fastest Road to $1 Million” instant ticket game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Francis Derouin of Belchertown has claimed a $1 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “The Fastest Road to $1 Million” instant ticket game on February 27th.

Derouin chose the cash option on its prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). He plans on using some of the money toward renovating his home.

The ticket was bought at Pride Market, located at 478 Center Street in Ludlow. The retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

55 $1 million prizes have yet to be claimed in the $30 “The Fastest Road to $1 Million” Massachusetts lottery scratch ticket.

