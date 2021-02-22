$1 million lottery ticket sold to Chicopee resident

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Chicopee resident is a $1 million winner in the Massachusetts Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Mega Fortune” instant ticket game.

$10,000,000 Mega Fortune

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Ryeshe Lane of Chicopee has claimed a $1 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Mega Fortune” instant ticket game on January 19.

Lane chose the cash option on its prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). He plans on using some of the money towards buying a house.

Lane bought his ticket while filling up for gas at Cumberland Farms, located at 364 Hamilton Street in Worcester. The retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The “$10,000,000 Mega Fortune” is a $20 Massachusetts lottery scratch ticket.