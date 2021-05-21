$1 million ticket sold in Southwick to Springfield resident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield resident is a $1 million winner is the Massachusetts Lottery’s “Diamond Millions” instant ticket game.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Lea Rose Fiega of Springfield has claimed a $1 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “Diamond Millions” instant ticket game on March 30.

Lea bought her ticket Lucky Stop, located at 587 College Highway in Southwick. The retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The “Diamond Millions” is a $30 Massachusetts lottery scratch ticket.