CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The holiday season is in full swing, and western Massachusetts offers a host of festive activities to make your days merry and bright. From dazzling light displays to timeless tales and immersive experiences, here are 10 Christmas activities to savor before the arrival of the New Year.

Bright Nights at Forest Park Location: 300 Sumner Avenue, Springfield, MA

Embark on a magical journey through one of New England’s largest Christmas light displays. Bright Nights at Forest Park in Springfield spans three miles, creating a mesmerizing spectacle that will leave you enchanted. Load up the car with hot chocolate and holiday cheer for a dazzling drive through this sparkling wonderland.

A Christmas Carol at the Unicorn Theatre Location: 6 East Street, Stockbridge, MA

Immerse yourself in the timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge at The Unicorn Theatre in Stockbridge. “A Christmas Carol” returns to its original stage, bringing the joy and redemptive power of Christmas to life. Gather the family and experience the wonder of Victorian England as spirits guide Scrooge toward redemption.

Holiday Light Stroll at McCrays Farm Location: 55 Alvord St, South Hadley, MA

Take a leisurely stroll through the Holiday Light Stroll at McCrays Farm in South Hadley. The outdoor path winds through various terrains, offering a mix of grass, woodchips, and more. Experience a dazzling light show with LED displays and enjoy the festive atmosphere.

Festival of Trees NOSTALGIA at Berkshire Museum Location: 39 South Street, Pittsfield, MA

Celebrate the history and community of the Berkshires at the Festival of Trees NOSTALGIA. This community tradition reflects on the rich culture of Berkshire County and complements the Berkshire Museum’s 120-year anniversary exhibition series. Immerse yourself in the nostalgia of the season.

Meet the Grinch! at the Springfield Museums Location: 21 Edwards Street, Springfield

Don’t miss the chance to meet the Grinch himself at the Springfield Museums. Step into the Grinch’s Grotto, snap photos, and explore a winter wonderland of holiday spirit. Admission is free with museum entry, and the Grinch is ready to spread his unique charm.

Visit the Yankee Candle Village Location: 25 Greenfield Road, South Deerfield, MA

Experience the magic of Christmas at the South Deerfield flagship store of Yankee Candle Village. Tour the Bavarian Christmas Village, create your own candles, and immerse yourself in the festive atmosphere. It’s a winter wonderland for the whole family.

NightWood at The Mount Location: 2 Plunkett Street, Lenox, Massachusetts

Until January 6, 2024, experience NightWood, a captivating sound and light journey at Edith Wharton’s historic home. Wander through illuminated woods and gardens, letting the enchanting atmosphere awaken your imagination.

Visit Downtown Stockbridge Location: Stockbridge, MA

Discover the charm of downtown Stockbridge during the holiday season. Stroll through quaint streets adorned with festive decorations, and perhaps find unique gifts in local shops. Discover why Stockbridge was voted one of the most magical Christmas towns in the U.S.

Winter Wonderland at Norman Rockwell Museum On View: November 4 through February 25, 2024, 9 Glendale Rd/Rt 183, Stockbridge, MA

Immerse yourself in the heartwarming holiday scenes captured by Norman Rockwell. From Christmas to Halloween, explore Rockwell’s connection to American holiday traditions through his iconic illustrations.

Christmas by Candlelight in Sturbridge Location: Old Sturbridge Village, 1 Old Sturbridge Village Road, Sturbridge, MA

Step back in time at Old Sturbridge Village for “Christmas by Candlelight.” This enchanting evening is filled with Colonial music, sleigh rides, a bonfire, and nightly tree lighting. Experience New England holiday traditions in a magical setting from November 24 to December 30, 2023.