“100 Deadliest Days” on the road for teen drivers

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are now in the middle of what AAA refers to as the “100 Deadliest Days” on the roads for teen drivers.

Crashes for teen drivers increase significantly during the summer months, because teens are out of school, and spending more time on the road during the warm weather. The school year ends for most Massachusetts students this week.



The Massachusetts Highway Safety Division says deadly car crashes involving teens increase by 43% during the days between Memorial Day and Labor Day.



According to AAA, an average of nearly 700 people die each year in crashes involving teen drivers.



Crash data reveals that the majority of crashes involving teens are due to speeding, drinking, or distracted driving. If you are a parent of a teenage son or daughter, AAA recommends you talk with them about how to be a responsible and safe driver, and always lead by example.