CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News employees are assisting two local community organizations by making over 1,000 sandwiches as part of Nexstar Founder’s Day.

On Friday, 22News is observing Nexstar’s “Founder’s Day of Caring” established by the company’s Chairman and CEO, Perry Sook back in 2016. Now every year during the third week of June employees in each of Nexstar’s 116 television markets work with non-profit organizations and public service agencies in their local communities.

22News is making 1,000 sandwiches for the Open Pantry Loaves & Fishes Community Kitchen and the Springfield Rescue Mission.

By participating in and covering these volunteer efforts 22News hopes it can inspire people in the community to get out and help others whenever possible.