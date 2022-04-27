SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Through the efforts of customers and employees, Big Y World Class Markets has donated $100,000 to the Red Cross for Ukraine Humanitarian Relief.

From March 17th through March 30th, 2022, Big Y collected donations at registers, online, and myExpress checkout lines. The company also provided additional funds.

In a news release sent to 22News, Big Y has partnered with the American Red Cross for over 12 years, raising over $1.6-million to support humanitarian relief in the United States and abroad.