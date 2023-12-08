EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The town of Easthampton turned into a classic holiday movie scene Friday!

It was the 10th annual Holiday Whobalation at Millside park. Hundreds of people walked through Whoville to greet the Grinch and Santa. Children danced around the tree, drank hot chocolate, and ate cookies during the celebration. Families 22News spoke with say it was a magical atmosphere that truly captured the spirit of the holiday season.

“It’s a nice opportunity for us to sing and dance and act like a who,” said Candace Provost of Holyoke. “And it’s really nice that the y collect toys and everything to give to the local kids.”

“And we’re all certainly, all my little elves are waiting to put them into bags and get them out to the kids,” added Executive Director for the Easthampton Community Center, Robin Bialecki.

Donations to the Easthampton Community Center will help almost 2,000 kids get gifts this Christmas!

