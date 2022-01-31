10th annual “Stuff the Pantry” 5K raised $58k, 2.5k pounds of food for open pantry

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The 10th annual “Stuff the Pantry” 5K run and walk raised $58,000 and 2,500 pounds of food for open pantry.

The event was held on Thanksgiving Day. The organization released these new stats late Monday. They say they plan to officially hand over the donations during a check presentation on Thursday.

Over the last 10 years, the “Stuff the Pantry” events have raised $355,000 and collected approximately 10,000 pounds of food for the Emergency Food Pantry. This year’s event had more than 1,300 entrants.