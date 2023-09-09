WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The 11th annual Ride-to-Remember was held at the Irish Cultural Center in West Springfield on Saturday.

The “Ride to Remember” bicycle run was created 11 years ago in honor of Fallen Springfield Police Officer Kevin Ambrose. Now, this 68-mile ride additionally honors other Massachusetts First Responders killed in the line of duty.

22News spoke with event leaders about what it means to them to host the annual remembrance for the second year in a row.

“We’re an Irish Cultural Center and we have a history in our community of welcoming people to our house, especially public servants. Many of the Irish in the past and present have been public servants,” expressed the President of the Irish Cultural Center of western New England, Sean Cahillane.

Over 400 first responders participated in this year’s ride which concluded with an after-party back at the Irish Cultural Center.