WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Westfield Fire Department was sent to 9 Bush Street in Westfield on Saturday for a building fire.

According to the Westfield Fire Chief, at 11:15 a.m., a second fire alarm went off at 9 Bush Street. The fire started in the basement, and went into the walls, and then up to the top floor of the 4-story building.

12-14 people are without a home due to the damage of the fire. The Red Cross is backed up by a few hours, but will be helping them when they are available. The Springfield Fire Rehab Unit, the West Springfield Fire Department, and Holyoke Fire Department assisted in the fire.

The extreme cold is one of the many challenges facing fire crews on frigid days like this.

“First, it’s brutally cold out here, and even on a fire scene we have water that’s going to freeze on the ground, so you have a slipping and sliding hazard. And, then the cold temperatures… Luckily we were able to get the Department of Fire Services Rehab Unit out here to keep the men and women of the Westfield Fire Department warm and dry, and give us some coffee to stay warm,” said Westfield Fire Chief, Patrick Egloff.

