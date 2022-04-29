CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday is Arbor Day, a day celebrated all over the world as an opportunity to plant trees and hope for the future of the planet.

2022 marks the 150th anniversary of the first Arbor Day in America. Settlers in Nebraska in the late 19th century began the tradition first celebrated in 1872. An estimated one million trees were planted in Nebraska that day. By 1920 more than 45 states were celebrating Arbor Day.

The best way to celebrate is to plant a tree at your home or business. If you can’t, the Arbor Day Foundation is planting one tree for every Twitter, Facebook or Instagram post with the #ArborDay.

There are a number of local events all across western Massachusetts Friday to mark the day.

Tree plantings and ceremonies are scheduled in Holyoke, Montague, Miller’s Falls, West Springfield and Springfield.

In Northampton, you can pick up a tree whip of your own for free from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. They have 600 tree-starters to give away with six species to choose from.

