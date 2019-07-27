Skip to content
WWLP
Springfield/Chicopee
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Live Traffic Map
Videos
TV Schedule
What’s On NBC
News
Local News
Investigative
Deadly NH Crash
Crime
Statehouse News
Washington D.C.
Politics
World
Digital First
InFocus
Sports
Entertainment
Health
Top Stories
Top Stories
Missing toddler in murder-suicide case found dead
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Summerfest hosts pinning ceremony honoring post 9/11 veterans
Heat Advisory for eastern Hampden County Monday and Tuesday
Weather
Today’s Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Closings and Delays
Flight Tracker
Interactive Radars
Severe Weather
Temperatures
Weather Alerts
Weather App
Weather News
Webcams
Report It!
Photo Galleries
Report It!
Contact Us
The CW
Shows
Top Stories
Jane The Virgin – Chapter Ninety-Eight Scene
Top Stories
Black Lightning Comic-Con 2019 Season 3 Sizzle
Top Stories
Arrow Comic-Con 2019 Final Season Trailer
Jane The Virgin – Fan Favorites Part 1
Batwoman – Tattoo Trailer
Masters of Illusion – Floating Fire, Quick Hands And One Spidey Compilation
Community
Calendar
Love Your Pet
Pump Prices
Obituaries
Mass Appeal
Watch Live
Contact Us
Top Stories
Live from summer camp at the Springfield JCC
Top Stories
Fitness Friday: It’s Leg Day with Laurent
Top Stories
Learn about high tea and bake these lemon cranberry scones
Don’t miss Summerfest on Sunday – a fun way to support local veterans
Zucchini cakes make a rich and delicious side dish
Summertime blueberry crisp makes a great dessert
About Us
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Contests
Advertise With Us
Jobs at WWLP
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Springfield Police investigating shooting on White Street
Local News
Elderly drivers are reminded to remain safe behind the wheel
Summerfest hosts pinning ceremony honoring post 9/11 veterans
Heat Advisory for eastern Hampden County Monday and Tuesday
Springfield Police investigating shooting on White Street
St. James Avenue Bridge shut down for repairs
More Local News Headlines
Western Ave and Lloyds Hill Road in Westfield to close for construction work
Busy boating weekend in western Massachusetts
Springfield celebrates 10th annual Indian Motorcycle Day
Summer heat ramps up Sunday across western Massachusetts
Car crashes into pool in Springfield
Fans get excited as New England Patriots train for upcoming season
Bandella bandmates celebrate Apollo 11’s 50th anniversary in Greenfield
“Hockeyday” celebrates Springfield’s hockey history
Harmful algae in Pittsfield lake concerns local residents
Three people hospitalized after rollover crash in Pittsfield
Hampden County
Elderly drivers are reminded to remain safe behind the wheel
Summerfest hosts pinning ceremony honoring post 9/11 veterans
Heat Advisory for eastern Hampden County Monday and Tuesday
Springfield Police investigating shooting on White Street
St. James Avenue Bridge shut down for repairs
More Hampden County Headlines
Hampshire County
Elderly drivers are reminded to remain safe behind the wheel
Western Ave and Lloyds Hill Road in Westfield to close for construction work
Busy boating weekend in western Massachusetts
Summer heat ramps up Sunday across western Massachusetts
Water main break on Winter Street in Northampton
More Hampshire County Headlines
Franklin County
Elderly drivers are reminded to remain safe behind the wheel
Summer heat ramps up Sunday across western Massachusetts
Bandella bandmates celebrate Apollo 11’s 50th anniversary in Greenfield
Western Massachusetts is still behind its average July rainfall, but could catch up
ONLINE ONLY: 22News at 9:00 AM Saturday
More Franklin County Headlines
Berkshire County
Elderly drivers are reminded to remain safe behind the wheel
Summer heat ramps up Sunday across western Massachusetts
Harmful algae in Pittsfield lake concerns local residents
Three people hospitalized after rollover crash in Pittsfield
Western Massachusetts is still behind its average July rainfall, but could catch up
More Berkshire County Headlines
Trending Stories
Missing toddler in murder-suicide case found dead
Heat Advisory for eastern Hampden County Monday and Tuesday
Springfield Police investigating shooting on White Street
Senator Kamala Harris wants to create new student debt forgiveness program if elected President
Minnechaug Regional High School graduate wins $80k at Fortnite World Cup