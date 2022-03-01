SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Business owners and local leaders will celebrate the opening of 16 new businesses at the Eastfield Mall Tuesday, all of which are Latino-owned.

The Massachusetts Latino Chamber of Commerce will host the celebration at the mall at 11 a.m. They will honor the now 22 Latino-owned businesses operating out of the mall, 16 of which have opened in the last six months.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will be in attendance alongside Representatives Orlando Ramos and Carlos Gonzalez, and Senator Adam Gomez.

“The resurgence of the Eastfield Mall from Latino and Black-owned businesses sets the tone for transitioning malls, shopping plazas, and downtown storefronts all over Springfield and Massachusetts. We congratulate the 12 new businesses and all 22 Latino Businesses in the Eastfield Mall. The pandemic has only increased the motivation for our community to take the leap and become their own boss as business owners.” The Massachusetts Latino Chamber of Commerce, Director, Andrew Melendez