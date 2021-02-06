18th annual Pioneer Valley Jewish Film Festival goes virtual

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 18th annual Pioneer Valley Jewish Film Festival began Saturday, and will run through March 22.

Because of the Pandemic, this year’s festival, presented by the Springfield Jewish Community Center, will be a virtual mini-festival of seven films from throughout the world.

Festival director and JCC Chief Operating Officer Deb Krivoy told 22News, each film creates a common experience for just about everyone.

“There are common threads throughout that really happen about social justice about identity, family, exploration of tradition, a community and you know these are universal themes.”

To register for the on-line-screenings of the Jewish Film Festival, visit their website PVJFF.org.