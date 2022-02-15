WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Two women are being charged with shoplifting from Big Y in Wilbraham.

According to the Wilbraham Police Department, officers were called at around 3 p.m. on January 21 for three women who left Big Y without paying for food. One of the women remained at the location while the other two left in a stolen motor vehicle.

Police say the vehicle was later located in Springfield and the driver and passenger were identified. A juvenile was charged with shoplifting and the other woman was charged with shoplifting, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, and use without authority.