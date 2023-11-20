SUDBURY, Mass. (WWLP) – A 2-year-old child was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital in Boston on Sunday after falling from a shopping cart in Middlesex County.

The Wayland Fire Department said crews were called to Sudbury to help bring the child to the town hall, where a medical helicopter was waiting.

The 2-year-old was taken to a hospital in Boston with injuries. There’s no update on the child’s condition Monday morning.