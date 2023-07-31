DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – An elderly woman was rescued during a fire in Dorchester on Whitman Street, that left three people injured and nearly 20 without a home.

Fire officials arrived at the six-family home around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning. The fire went from the 2nd to the 3rd floor, and companies were able to contain the fire to one side of the building and stopped it from going through the roof.

According to the Boston Fire Department, one firefighter and two residents were taken by Boston EMS for their injuries. 17 people are without a home but are being assisted by the Red Cross to help with housing.

The Boston Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire.