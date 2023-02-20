WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The curtain came down Monday on the four-day Springfield RV, Camping, and Outdoor show at the Eastern States Exposition grounds.

Since Friday visitors from all over New England have been admiring and buying the latest recreational vehicles. Veteran travelers like Nelson Martin of Bristol, Connecticut, had some catching up to do as well as making a few decisions.

“I came to see some old friends and to check out campers. I’ll need a new camper pretty soon.”

The annual show had some 200 exhibitors displaying their RVs, and campers with all the accessories needed for that campground getaway.