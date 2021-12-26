2021 virtual Kwanzaa event begins Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – During less restrictive times, many would attend public celebrations from December 26 through the first of the new year, in celebration of Kwanzaa.

Gatherings each year, such as the one at Tower Square in downtown Springfield, or one of many at African-American churches here in the Pioneer Valley. The Reverend Catharine Cummings of Wesley Methodist Church calls this a very important time to celebrate Kwanzaa.

“Kwanzaa is very important to our community,” Rev. Cummings said. “It reminds us of the principals, not only of our faith, but as good stewards and human beings when we reflect on the goodness of God, through faith, through hope, through service, through cooperative economics. These things help to bring our community together.”

To compensate for the loss of public events due to the ongoing pandemic, the Kwanzaa experience is presented virtually via Zoom each evening starting at 6 p.m. beginning Sunday night and every night through December 29. For years followers of Kwanzaa have been strengthened by the seven principals of Kwanzaa.

“You know these principals are here to strengthen us as a people,” Rev. Cummings continued.” We invite each of you to learn more about it. Teach it to your kids and we’re looking to getting more information out for each of you.

Click here if you’d like to participate in these virtual Kwanzaa programs each night at 6 p.m. through December 29.