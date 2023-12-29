CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – From mushrooms growing in the yard to Massachusetts laws, western Massachusetts residents were interested in several articles posted on WWLP.com this year. Here are some of the top stories posted on our website in 2023!

In April, 22News published an article about the best bakery in Massachusetts, according to Taste of Home Magazine. The number one location was a bakery in Springfield! Can you guess which one? The answer is here!

in July, mushrooms could be seen in everyone’s yard! 22News talked to a local landscaping company that said the weather and soil conditions during that time of the year were perfect for mushrooms to grow.

Guests at this year’s Big E fair were unable to get a baked potato at the Connecticut building this year due to the stand being closed. the stand was closed because the owner, Danny Bell, passed away unexpectedly this past June.

His baked potatoes were a staple at The Big E for the last two decades, becoming a tradition for many families. During this year’s fair, the stand was closed with a large memorial of Danny placed over the area.

Jeffrey Shigley of Shrewsbury won $1 million back in September on a $5 instant ticket game. More than 30 years ago, Jeffrey and his brother Charles made a promise that if either of them ever won big, they would split the jackpot.

His brother Charles passed away in 2019 but Jeffrey plans to keep his promise by sharing the winnings with his sister-in-law Linda.

Credit: MassLottery

Can you collect rainwater in Massachusetts? Not only can you collect rainwater, but it is encouraged! If you ever thought about collecting rainwater in your yard, the state has these tips to help you create a system!

Credit: Springfield Water and Sewer Commission

Many customers were saddened to hear that Debbie Wong in Ware had suddenly closed back in March. According to a sign posted on the front door of the business, the property had been seized for nonpayment of taxes and is now the property of the state.

In November, a report came out by Country Living stating a town in Berkshire County was one of the most “magical” Christmas towns in the United States. In the top 30 towns, Berkshire County and Cape Cod made the list!

The town of Stockbridge was rated one the most magical! During the holiday season, the town recreates the looks of a Norman Rockwell painting, coincidentally aligning with the Norman Rockwell Museum in town!

Stockbridge has been listed as one of the 50 Most Wonderful Winter Wonderland Towns in the U.S. by Trips To Discover.

In February, the body of 24-year-old Yoniel Monsanto Maldonado of Westfield was found in the Westfield River after he had allegedly run away from police in the area days before.

State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on a vehicle that had its insurance revoked. The driver ran from Troopers and entered the woods along the river in temperatures below zero. State Police searched the area and found the man’s body two days after the incident.

Photo of Yoniel Monsanto Courtesy: Luis Carmona

In May, one Belchertown resident shared with 22News a video of a 13-year-old dog encountering a black bear in their backyard.

In the 38-second video, you can see the dog run over to the bear barking. As the dog got up close, the bear stood up on its hind legs to try and scare the dog away. Watch the encounter below:

Following an altercation between two people inside the Holyoke Mall in January, a bystander was shot and killed after shots were fired at the Touch of Beauty Hair & Nail Salon.

The victim is believed to have been helping the suspect, Kenneth Santana-Rodriguez when another person walked into the salon. There was a confrontation between Santana-Rodriguez and that person, which quickly escalated into a shooting. The victim was identified as 33-year-old Trung Tran of West Springfield. The DA’s office said that Tran was caught in the crossfire of that incident and died before he could be taken to the hospital.

In January, a woman was found on Liberty Street with stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital but died due to her injuries.

Detectives identified the suspect as 23-year-old Leshmarie Marin-Viera, who then turned herself in at Springfield Police Headquarters. Marin-Viera was charged with murder and has pleaded not guilty during her arraignment.

In March, a Springfield family returning from a weekend trip to Boston found a newborn baby at their doorstep that had been left outside in freezing temperatures for nearly 48 hours.

The abandoned newborn baby boy was left outside all day Saturday, Saturday night, and into Sunday when the wind chills were in the teens and 20s.

Photo sent to 22News from Juliannys Aviles

The Connecticut River is connected to the ocean and every so often in the Springfield area, some unique guests appear! In June, 22News received several photos of a sea lamprey in the Connecticut River.

According to MassWildlife, after two years at sea, the adults swim to fresh water in the spring and spawn in July. After spawning, the adults die. They are common in Massachusetts and can be found in the Connecticut River.

Ever wonder what the smallest town in Massachusetts is? We won’t spoil it for you, but you can find the answer here!

The 22News I-Team took a closer look at the growing presence of the horse tranquilizer, xylazine, and its gruesome side effects which include rotting skin.

You can watch the full report here but a warning: Images in the video may be difficult to look at for some viewers.

Massachusetts residents were watching the State Senate back in February while they voted to remove term limits for the Senate president.

The Senate voted 32-6 to scrap an eight-year term limit on the position of Senate president, aligning their chamber with the House. This means the Senate president can retain their position as long as they want, so long as they win their reelection in their region of the state.

In February, a traffic stop on a highway in Utah led police to discover a missing Massachusetts girl. The driver of that vehicle now faces human trafficking and child endangerment charges.

Officers identified the driver as 35-year-old Tevon Jarell Cullors-Tillman and an unknown passenger was also inside the vehicle. Officers searched the vehicle and found an open container of alcohol and marijuana. Police also learned that the juvenile passenger in the vehicle gave a false name and birth date and discovered she was a missing girl from Massachusetts.

Cullors-Tillman was interviewed by police and allegedly told them he was talking to the juvenile girl online and had bought her a bus ticket from Massachusetts to Denver. He then took a rental car to Denver and picked her up.

Vehicle recalls are often posted on WWLP.com to inform residents of issues with their vehicles. One of the most popular recalls was posted in February when thousands of vehicles were still on the road with unrepaired Takata Alpha airbag inflators. These airbags have a 50% chance of failure and can cause deadly injuries.

Most of these vehicles have been repaired, but if you still have one of these airbags in your vehicle, you should get it replaced immediately.

(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

Several new laws went into effect this year, here’s some of the new laws:

Fair Share Amendment: Income over $1 million in Massachusetts will now have a 4% surtax

Work and Family Mobility Act: Massachusetts residents who can not provide proof of lawful presence in the country can now get a driver’s license or permit after meeting the other requirements.

Sports Betting: Online and in-person sports betting is now legal in Massachusetts.

$15 minimum wage: Massachusetts now has a minimum wage of $15 but activists are already working to fight for another increase in the minimum wage.

Families across western Massachusetts preparing their Thanksgiving meals were curious to know when was the best time to take out the turkey from the freezer.

Some turkeys can take days to thaw! If you are curious, here are some tips on thawing your turkey.

Ever wonder what these large nests of leaves and debris are in your trees? While looking at them from the ground, they look like large nests for eagles or hawks but they are nests for squirrels!

Although we haven’t seen much snow so far this December, we did receive snow at the beginning of 2023 into spring! WWLP.com provides all the forecasts, snow accumulation numbers, and photos of snowfall when a storm approaches. Anytime snow is in western Massachusetts, we can rely on our viewers to share snowfall totals and photos of their cute dogs in the snow or their snowman creations!

Thank you for spending time on WWLP.com this year and we look forward to bringing you the top stories of 2024!