CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A check presentation in Chicopee this Thursday night to help those battling cancer.

The organization ‘wicked in pink’ announced it had raised $20,000 from its Motorcycle Run back in October. The founder, Bob Kaine Alves who is a cancer survivor, is donating that money to the Sister Caritas Cancer Center Patient Services fund at Mercy Medical Center. He says this will help many dealing with the financial burdens cancer patients are facing.

“As a cancer survivor myself, that was one of my big stressors when I was first diagnosed. I couldn’t work, I couldn’t earn a living, and I still had to pay bills,” expressed Bob Kaine Alves. “We need some help with our neighbors just to get forward.”

Alves has raised $90,000 since he founded ‘Wicked in Pink’ in 2013.

Kayleigh Thomas is a digital reporter who has been a part of the 22News team since 2022. Follow Kayleigh on X @kayleighcthomas and view her bio to see more of her work.