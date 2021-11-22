20th annual Holyoke toy drive being held to support children in need for Three Kings Day

HOLYOKE, Mass, (WWLP) – Many hundreds of Holyoke children are looking forward to the annual Three Kings Day celebration early next year when they’ll receive donated toys.

The donation drive began Monday, under the guidance of the Nueva Esperanza community organization.

Nueva Esperanza’s Chloe Soto told 22News, they hope to collect more than 1,000 donated toys for the children observing Three Kings Day.

“We celebrate three kings day January 6th, we’re currently in the process of celebrating. Toys last year we gave out about 500 toys or gift cards that serve our community that’s underserved in Holyoke.” Chloe Soto

Nueva Esperanza is now in its 39th year of serving Holyoke’s Hispanic community. To help this agency provide toys and other gifts for hundreds of young people, the drop off center is located at 401 Main Street in Holyoke or email info@nuevaofholyoke.org for more information.