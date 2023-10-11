BOSTON (WWLP) – 22News Senior Evening Anchor Ciara Speller, recently made a meaningful return to her alma mater, Emerson College, to share her journey and insights with the budding journalists of tomorrow.

On Tuesday, Speller, a proud graduate of Emerson College with a Master of Arts in Journalism, took the opportunity to address a class of journalism students. She shared her experiences, challenges, and successes in the fast-paced world of news reporting.

During her time at Emerson, Speller was an active member of WEBN-TV, a student-run television station at the college. Through this platform, she had the incredible opportunity to report live from major events such as the 89th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, the 2017 Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C., and the prestigious Murrow Awards in New York City.

Grateful for the rigorous training and real-world experiences she gained during her time at Emerson, Speller enthusiastically shared how these opportunities helped shape her career and she credits many of these experiences for her success today.

Even after embarking on her professional journey, Speller has stayed actively involved in the Emerson College community, returning to campus a number of times to speak to current students about her role as a Senior Evening Anchor.

As she continues her successful career as our esteemed Senior Evening Anchor, Ciara Speller remains a beacon of inspiration for the aspiring journalists of western Massachusetts, embodying the spirit of dedication and achievement that Emerson College instills in its students.