22News Anchor Tamara Sacharczyk signs off for the last time

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News weekday morning anchor and I-Team reporter Tamara Sacharczyk has been Working For You for the last five years. Thursday marked her last day on the desk at WWLP-22News as she continues to pursue her career in another news market.

Tamara joined the news team in July 2014 as a multi-media journalist and has covered several high profile events including the 2017 Super Bowl in Houston and the Presidential Inauguration.

Tamara was born and raised in East Longmeadow, and will now be moving to Providence, Rhode Island, where she will work as the weekend morning anchor for NBC10, WJAR.

Join us in saying congratulations to Tamara on her next journey!

PHOTOS: 22News morning team says goodbye to Tamara Sacharczyk

22News Reporter Taylor Knight will be your new morning show anchor and I-Team Reporter. Don’t forget we start our weekday newscast every morning at 4:30 a.m.

