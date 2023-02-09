WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Valentine’s Day is just days away .and shoppers are prepared to spend big even if it means going into credit card debt.

Cupid’s arrow has people willing to spend more than ever before, Valentine’s Day spending is expected to reach $25.9 billion this year. It’s expected to be one of the highest-spending years on record, according to the National Retail Federation.

Americans will shell out nearly $200 on chocolates in heart-shaped boxes, adorable plushies, flowers, and other gifts for their valentine. Twenty-seven percent of couples said they will need to rely on credit cards to cover Valentine’s Day costs.

With inflation rising, local businesses are making sure that people can still shop for something special without breaking the bank.

“Everybody has a budget you don’t have to spend $100 or $200 on the huge bouquet. There are carnations, we have candles, and small boxes of chocolates. So really any budget works. I think it’s the thought that counts. If you’re thinking of your valentine and you want to show your love that’s the way to do it,” Heather Sullivan, owner of Durocher Florist.

Durocher Florist encourages shoppers to come in sooner rather than later.

They’ll have extended hours this weekend from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to fulfill all of your Valentine’s Day needs. From bouquets to handpicked flower arrangements or even some delectable treats that will accommodate anyone’s budget.