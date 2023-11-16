CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – WWLP 22News is proud to have been honored with five awards at the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association’s (MBA) Sound Bites Awards at the Sheraton in Framingham Thursday night.

Several members of 22News were in attendance, eagerly awaiting those awarded top honors. The event began at 6 p.m. with comedian Jimmy Dunn, a New Hampshire native who performs in Las Vegas.

22News won first place in the Feature Story category for Alanna Flood’s ‘Spread The Love’ story, as well as winning merit awards in four different categories: Public Service Announcement, Investigative Reporting, Air Personality, and Station of the Year.

The MBA also took time to pay tribute to the late Sy Becker Thursday night, highlighting all the fallen media and on-air personalities.

The MBA named Hot 96.9 personality Pebbles, as its 2023 Broadcaster of the Year. Pebbles is part of the GetUp Crew for the Boston hip-hop station. She is from Wareham and has been with the radio station for over 25 years.

In 2022, 22News won Station of the Year, merit awards in the #WeAreBroadcasters category, Digital Media, and Featured Story. 22News Photojournalist Mike Houle also won the award in the Photojournalist category.