WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is a part of the largest television company in the United States: Nexstar Media Group. This year, the company is celebrating its 26th anniversary, and to celebrate, we will observe Nexstar’s Founder’s Day of Caring.



Friday, 22News will be holding a free paper shredding event at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield. Members of the public are invited to bring any unwanted paper documents to be shredded.



Back in 2016, Nexstar’s Founder, Chairman, and CEO Perry Sook established the company’s Founder’s Day of Caring. Now, every year during the third week of June, employess in each of Nexstar’s 116 television markets work with nonprofit organizations and public service agencies in their local communities.



This year, we will be holding this shredding event beginning at 8:30 A.M. and continuing until noon. There will be a five-box limit per car. Any paperwork that includes personal or financial information can be shredded.



22News and the Eastern States Exposition are sponsoring the event, and Proshred trucks will be on site to perform the shredding.



People attending Friday’s event are also encouraged to bring donations of non-perishable food items to the Open Pantry.



All vehicles must enter the Eastern States Exposition grounds through Gate 9, which is off Memorial Avenue.