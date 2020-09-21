22News joins American Cancer Society in raising money for cancer research

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Cancer Society is asking for your help as they raise awareness for various forms of cancer.

22News is partnering with the American Cancer Society this week. We want to help them raise money for cancer research.

This Wednesday is “Fund the Future Day.” Due to the pandemic, the American Cancer Society had to cancel many of their planned events which helps raise money for cancer research and spreads awareness of the disease. The organization is looking to recoup at least some of the funds they would have received from the events and relays.

We are asking you to give what you can so they have the money to conduct research and ultimately save lives.

“If we don’t fund right now in the future in say 10 years if you’re watching and you have a chuld that just graduated high school, in 10 years or maybe 20 years the cure that you need might not be available. We aren’t just asking for you money in western Massachusetts, we are serving you in western Massachusetts.” Jill Monson-Bishop, Community Development Manager at American Cancer Society

September is National Prostate Cancer Awareness month along with raising awareness on other forms of cancer:

Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month

Gynecologic Cancer Awareness Month

Blood Cancer Awareness Month

Join 22News this Wednesday, all day, as we partner with the American Cancer Society and help save lives.