22News lobby open Monday and Tuesday for Toys for Tots

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Our full-scale Toys for Tots program has returned at 22News.

Every year since 1997, 22News has partnered with the U.S. Marine Corps to collect and distribute toys to children in need here in western Massachusetts. We kept the tradition going last year with an all-online toy drive and are excited to welcome you back to our Chicopee studios to donate gifts in-person this year.

Monday and Tuesday, we will be accepting new, unwrapped toys at our station from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. We’re right off I-391 in Chicopee at Exit 3. When you arrive, just walk up to the large lobby doors at the front of the building. Masks are required.

We will not be collecting toys over the Thanksgiving holiday but will reopen our lobby on Monday, November 29.

November 29 – December 3: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

December 4 & 5: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Dec. 6, 7 & 8: 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monetary or online toy donations may also be made.

To make an online toy donation, visit westernmass.toysfortots.org.