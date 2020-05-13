1  of  2
Breaking News
Route 9 in Hadley closed due to fire Wednesday Pittsfield Police officer shoots, arrests man after refusing demands
Watch Live
12PM: Governor Baker to provide COVID-19 update after touring a drive-thru testing site in Fall River

22News Meteorologist Nick Bannin appears on Jimmy Kimmel Live

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WWLP) – While working from home, 22News Meteorologist Nick Bannin encountered a few funny instances during his live broadcasts, one of which made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel!

During a live broadcast in late March, Nick’s cat unexpectedly decided to take his time walking across the camera and gracefully got comfortable beside him. “Hey look at that, my cat Charlie just showed up on the table to join me here,” Nick said. This was a pretty funny moment, but Nick contained his laughter as much as he could as his cat laid comfortably.

It turns out viewers got a chance to enjoy his appearance on Kimmel’s hit show as well! “It was cool that his news/forecast from MA was shown on a major TV show in Los Angeles! Congrats!” 22News viewer Patty Kallfa said.

Just like Nick’s cat’s unexpected debut on TV, his son Luka decided to raid the refrigerator during another live broadcast one morning. Luka’s appearance was recently showcased on Reddit!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at Noon

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Weather Tweets

Donate Today