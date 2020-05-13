22News Meteorologist Nick Bannin appears on Jimmy Kimmel Live

(WWLP) – While working from home, 22News Meteorologist Nick Bannin encountered a few funny instances during his live broadcasts, one of which made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel!

During a live broadcast in late March, Nick’s cat unexpectedly decided to take his time walking across the camera and gracefully got comfortable beside him. “Hey look at that, my cat Charlie just showed up on the table to join me here,” Nick said. This was a pretty funny moment, but Nick contained his laughter as much as he could as his cat laid comfortably.

It turns out viewers got a chance to enjoy his appearance on Kimmel’s hit show as well! “It was cool that his news/forecast from MA was shown on a major TV show in Los Angeles! Congrats!” 22News viewer Patty Kallfa said.

Just like Nick’s cat’s unexpected debut on TV, his son Luka decided to raid the refrigerator during another live broadcast one morning. Luka’s appearance was recently showcased on Reddit!