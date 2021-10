CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) - An event is being held at Westover Air Reserve Base for the start of a new aircraft maintenance hanger and the completed indoor small-arms firing range.

Colonel Joseph D. Janik, 439th Airlift Wing commander will be joined with Congressman Richard Neal, 1st Massachusetts District, Mr. David B. Morin, Base Civil Engineer; Colonel Daniel Counts, 439th Maintenance Group commander, and Lt. Colonel Bruce Lawler, 439th Security Forces Squadron commander at 9:30 a.m