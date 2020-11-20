22News recognized as Station of the Year!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – For almost 70 years, 22News has been informing and working for the people of western Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts Broadcasters Association recognized those efforts Thursday night with 9 Sound Bite awards for outstanding journalism. Those 9 included the association’s overall Station of the Year award.

So much has changed in 2020, but our commitment to community has not, and we couldn’t have done it without our loyal viewers.

First Place: Air Personality

22News Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Bannin

First Place: Spot News Story

B-17 Plane Crash

First Place: Sports Feature

Babe Ruth World Series

Merit: Digital Media

Neglected Horses

Merit: Sports Feature

The Death of Kobe Bryant

Merit: Feature Story

A Child’s Birthday During the Pandemic

Merit: Critical Coverage

Black Lives Matter Protests and Change

For a full list of all the winners visit MassBroadcasters.org/winners