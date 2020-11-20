22News recognized as Station of the Year!

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – For almost 70 years, 22News has been informing and working for the people of western Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts Broadcasters Association recognized those efforts Thursday night with 9 Sound Bite awards for outstanding journalism. Those 9 included the association’s overall Station of the Year award.

So much has changed in 2020, but our commitment to community has not, and we couldn’t have done it without our loyal viewers.

First Place: Station of the Year

First Place: Air Personality
22News Storm Team Meteorologist Nick Bannin

First Place: Spot News Story
B-17 Plane Crash

First Place: Sports Feature
Babe Ruth World Series

Merit: Digital Media
Neglected Horses

Merit: Sports Feature
The Death of Kobe Bryant

Merit: Feature Story
A Child’s Birthday During the Pandemic

Merit: Critical Coverage
Black Lives Matter Protests and Change

Merit: #wearebroadcasters
COVID Virtual Town Hall

Watch the full Sound Bites 2020 Program

For a full list of all the winners visit MassBroadcasters.org/winners

