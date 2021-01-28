22News spoke with Congressman Richard Neal about security at the Capitol

A member of the Pennsylvania Capitol Police stands guard at the entrance to the Pennsylvania Capitol Complex in Harrisburg, Pa., Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. State capitols across the country are under heightened security after the siege of the U.S. Capitol last week. (Jose F. Moreno/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

(WWLP) – Federal law enforcement officials are examining a number of threats aimed at members of Congress as the second trial of former President Trump nears.

Part of the concern is online chatter about killing legislators or attacking them outside of the U.S. Capitol. That’s prompted federal law enforcement officials to insist that thousands of National Guard troops remain in Washington in the coming weeks.

22News spoke with Congressman Richard Neal Thursday about security at the Capitol.

“We’re all mindful of it. Capitol police, Sergeant At Arms office, they forewarned us there’s still substantial activity on the internet but its been encouraging, more dissident behavior and we are mindful of it, that’s for sure.”

Former President Trump’s impeachment trial in the senate is set to begin the week of February 8.