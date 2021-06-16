22News to celebrate “Founder’s Day of Caring”

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News is part of the country’s largest television company, Nexstar Media Group, which will celebrate its 25th anniversary this week.

Thursday, 22News will celebrate with “Founder’s Day of Caring“, an annual initiative to help improve the communities Nexstar calls home. This year, 22News will work at the following locations:

Follow our team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using the hashtags #NexstarNation and #NexstarCares.

By participating in and covering these volunteer efforts, 22News hopes it can inspire people in the community to get out and help others whenever possible.