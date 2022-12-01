CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Just four days into the U.S. Marine Reserves Toys For Tots gift giving, the 22News Lobby is filling up fast with your generous gifts for western Massachusetts children in need.

Multiple presents from longtime donors like Barbara and Don Houle of Belchertown can be seen in the 22News lobby. Like so many other 22News viewers, the donation boxes filled with toys for the holidays are not just a seasonal pleasure but also a source of deep satisfaction.

“It makes me feel so wonderful. It helps in such a small way. Many toys are for youngsters, toddlers, and older children, so I try to get a variety of toys for the children. ” Barbara Houle of Belchertown

The generosity from families like the Houle’s of Belchertown is reflected in the growing number of gifts under the 22News Lobby Christmas tree.

Each day, every hour the donated Toys for Tots increases. We urge you to give a gift that will brighten the holiday for so many children of struggling families. You have until December 12th to make it happen. Keep in mind, Toys For Tots needs many thousands of gifts this year.

Dec. 1 & 2: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Dec. 3 & 4: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Dec. 5 – 7: 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Dec. 8 & 9: 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Dec. 10 & 11: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Dec. 12: 8:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monetary donations may also be made by visiting MarineToysforTots.salsalabs.org.

To make an online toy donation, visit WesternMass.ToysforTots.org.