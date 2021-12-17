23 recruits graduate from firefighter academy in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Recruits from Class #S25 are graduating from Department of Fire Services’ Springfield Campus Friday.

Certificates will be given to 23 graduates during a ceremony at the Department of Fire Services located at 100 Grochmal Avenue in Springfield. The recruits will represent the 10 departments of Athol, Charlton, Chicopee, Easthampton, Falmouth, Gardner, Ludlow, Pittsfield, West Barnstable and Westfield.

Graduations will also be held at the two other firefighting academies in Stow and Bridgewater.