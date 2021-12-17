23 recruits graduate from firefighter academy in Springfield

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Massachusetts Department of Fire Services

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Recruits from Class #S25 are graduating from Department of Fire Services’ Springfield Campus Friday.

Certificates will be given to 23 graduates during a ceremony at the Department of Fire Services located at 100 Grochmal Avenue in Springfield. The recruits will represent the 10 departments of Athol, Charlton, Chicopee, Easthampton, Falmouth, Gardner, Ludlow, Pittsfield, West Barnstable and Westfield.

Graduations will also be held at the two other firefighting academies in Stow and Bridgewater.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories