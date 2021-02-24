$25,000 in grants available to black-owned small businesses in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Power Forward Grant, from Vistaprint, the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation, and the NAACP announced a $1M grant program that aims to create a lasting impact on black-owned small businesses across New England with grants of $25,000.

The Power Forward Small Business Grant program will provide customized marketing and design assistance, offering opportunities to be featured on national co-branded platforms, and to help small businesses grow.

The launch of the grant is part of Vistaprint’s efforts to support its small business partners.

“The pandemic has placed monumental strain on small businesses, and the past year has made clear our society’s need to work harder for equality, equity, and opportunity for all. We are proud to partner with like-minded organizations like the NAACP and the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation to help small business owners find success and achieve their dreams,” said Robert Keane, Vistaprint Founder and CEO.

Small businesses with 1-25 employees in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, or select areas of Connecticut that are black-owned can apply at NAACP.org.

Vistaprint has also launched a Save Small Business Fund and donated over 100,000 face shields and face masks.

“The NAACP is proud to partner with Vistaprint and the Celtics to support these businesses and the communities they serve,”said NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson. “Black-owned businesses are vital to the neighborhoods in New England and nationwide. We look forward to seeing the lasting impact and change the grants provide for our small businesses.

“A primary focus of Boston Celtics United is to make a meaningful impact through programs that support Economic Opportunity and Empowerment. The Power Forward Small Business Grant is a major step in these efforts, and we are grateful to partner with Vistaprint and the NAACP in this shared vision,” said Steve Pagliuca, Celtics Managing Partner & Alternate Governor and Chairman of the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation.