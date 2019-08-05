$25K grant awarded to CitySpace for Easthampton Old Town Hall renovation

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The John Victor Machuga Foundation awarded a $25,000 grant to CitySpace for the second-floor renovation of Old Town Hall in Easthampton.

According to a news release sent to 22News, renovations and repairs include the entryway, elevator to all floors of the building, and flexible performing arts and community space.

“John Victor Machuga was a hard-working self-made person — traits akin to the founders of Easthampton’s Old Town Hall. The foundation’s funding is a gift to us all and will help to enable the upper hall of Old Town Hall to become a dynamic performance and community space for our city and region.” Burns Maxey, President of CitySpace

The funding will go towards a needed match for a $200,000 grant from the Massachusetts Cultural Council Cultural Facilities Fund awarded to CitySpace in June 2019.

