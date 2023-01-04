STOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration announced that 266 fire departments will receive $1.9 million in grants for fire and life safety education.

The fire and life safety education will be geared towards children and older adults, according to the Department of Fire Services. This will be setting a new record for the Student Awareness of Fire Education (S.A.F.E.) as well as Senior Safe Programs.

The number of children who have died in fires annually has dropped by 80% since the S.A.F.E. program began in Fiscal Year 1996. The Senior SAFE program began in Fiscal Year 2014, which funded fire safety education for seniors, who face a risk of dying in a fire at home.

This year’s awards will give $1,103,488 in S.A.F.E. funding for 262 fire departments; $562,194 in Senior SAFE funding for 265 fire departments; and $252,783 for regional trailer props used by fire departments to demonstrate fire safety skills. Every fire department that applied for a grant received funding.

The list of all of the fire departments that received grants is below:

“For more than 25 years, the S.A.F.E. grant program has provided hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts students with fire and life safety lessons that last a lifetime,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “We are glad that this year’s awards will support consistent, statewide, professional safety education in a record number of communities.”

“The Senior SAFE grants support home visits, smoke and CO alarm installations, and fire safety presentations delivered by firefighters in partnership with service providers,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “Theis valuable program gives older adults the tools, knowledge, and strategies to stay safe and independent at home.”