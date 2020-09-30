27th annual Rays of Hope walk will be held virtually

SPRINGFIELD (WWLP) – Baystate Health announced its 27th annual Rays of Hope Walk and Run Toward the Cure of Breast Cancer will be virtual this year.

You can walk or run where ever and whenever you choose from now through October.

In addition to the virtual walk, on October 25th there will be a new drive through “Parade of Hope” – which will allow participants to celebrate how they normally would at the Rays of Hope but, from the safety of their own car.

The parade will happen from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. for registered participants. The event will be held at Baystate Health’s 361 Whitney Avenue facility in Holyoke.

To find out more information about this years Rays of Hope click here.